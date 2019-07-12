United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position; Foster & Motley Has Lowered Its Stake in Wal (WMT) by $1.15 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, down from 151,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 3.82 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 09/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N TO BUY 75 PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART FOR $15 BLN -TV; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares to 576,259 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 5,484 shares to 103,785 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 7,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.46B for 23.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.