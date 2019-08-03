United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $86.73 Million; Shares Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.79M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 24,049 shares to 144,264 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 249,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Columbia Pacific Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Fincl In holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 94,445 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Charles Schwab Investment invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 418,398 shares. 1.02M are owned by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fjarde Ap accumulated 62,703 shares. New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ameriprise Financial has 1.17M shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 56,897 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct holds 0.69% or 1.08M shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares to 237,896 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,919 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management Lc accumulated 178,801 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Mariner Limited owns 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 277,271 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited accumulated 194,060 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 9,562 shares. Whittier Trust reported 40,825 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Limited stated it has 26,044 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 33,857 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 36,628 shares. 12,175 were reported by Pacific Global Management. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.01M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 92,748 shares. Schroder Invest invested in 382,694 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 100,332 shares. Jlb & Assocs owns 13,205 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.