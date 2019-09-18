United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.65 Million; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Position by $612,477

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 54,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 310,727 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.09 million, down from 365,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 48.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 68,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 209,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 141,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.08M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Board Elects Wanda Film Group President John Zeng as AMC Board of Directors Chairman Reflectin; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOHN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Bd Elects John Zeng as Chmn; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Food, Beverage Revenue $405.8M; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Co Signs Agreement With AMC; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Received First Cinema License to Open and Operate Cinemas in Saudi Arabia

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership owns 80,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,528 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc owns 2,700 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 372,261 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 642,168 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.22% or 8.72 million shares. British Columbia Investment Management has 210,198 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.10 million shares. Stephens Management Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 869 shares. Btim invested in 523,425 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Company has invested 1.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The UPS Store Presents The â€œTell Your Taleâ€ National Contest For Young Writers – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FedEx Will Not Apply Peak Season Parcel Surcharges; Saves The Pain For The Outsized Stuff – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Trump calls on UPS, FedEx and Amazon to ‘search for & refuse’ fentanyl deliveries from China – CNBC” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 366,660 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $164.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Siriusxm.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Amendments to the Amended and Restated Exhibitor Service Agreements with Regal and Cinemark – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.