United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $934,731; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased by $8.56 Million Its Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 4,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 6,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.60 million shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS And Inxeption Collaborate To Make B2B E-Commerce Easier For Merchants – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS opens Netherlands superhub to serve five European countries – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “UPS won’t join FedEx’s lawsuit against Trump administration – Business Insider” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

