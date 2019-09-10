United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Stake; Purecycle (PCYO) Stock Rose While Trigran Investments Has Lowered by $413,505 Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 5,989 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 104,854 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72B, up from 102,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 1.36M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2017. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) CEO Mark Harding on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

