United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Covington Capital Management Raised Stake by $968,475; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Stake by $1.14 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 59,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.09M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 24/04/2018 – INVESCO CANADA DECLINES TO IDENTIFY VICTIM IN TORONTO INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 8,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 72,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 63,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 696,730 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares to 510,473 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 54,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,808 shares, and cut its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Blair William Company Il invested in 10,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% or 296,290 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 99,355 shares stake. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 27,078 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 732,919 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 180,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 76,515 shares stake. 1.32M were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2.

More important recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Invesco expands its lineup of managed solutions; Launches five new portfolios in Canada – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco July AUM rises less than 0.1% vs. June – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32,584 shares to 114,363 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,977 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Legal Challenges To HOS Revisions Likely, Regulations Expert Predicts – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.