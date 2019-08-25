United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Ci Investments Boosted Its Position by $19.37 Million as Valuation Rose; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Declined, California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Its Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 39,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 174,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 991,243 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.76M, up from 816,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,656 shares to 49,188 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 409,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,750 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump to respond to China’s tariffs later today – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 2.52 million shares stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,103 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,445 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.06% or 149,344 shares. Mai has 0.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 12,025 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi accumulated 2,433 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clearbridge Invs Llc stated it has 8.94 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 37,800 shares. 1.10 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Pinebridge LP stated it has 88,777 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life reported 20,004 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,907 shares to 351,709 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc owns 11,060 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 78,277 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.23% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 187,023 shares. New York-based Prns Lc has invested 0.5% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,498 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Mcmillion owns 110,973 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Etrade Lc stated it has 139,362 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 156,864 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 10,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 71.24M shares. Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Aspiriant Ltd owns 20,083 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.