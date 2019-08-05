United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Costco Wholesale (COST) Position Has Upped by Monetary Management Group Inc

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 187.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Capital reported 7,959 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,290 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Limited Liability Corp owns 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 27,443 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 12,271 shares. Alyeska Grp LP accumulated 235,445 shares. Wheatland Advisors accumulated 1,000 shares. Garde Inc accumulated 0.18% or 4,376 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). L & S Advsrs reported 13,431 shares stake. 85,695 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 0.47% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 124,489 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sigma Investment Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,424 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares to 17,193 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication invested in 5,002 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.2% or 3,410 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 161,814 shares stake. Brookstone Capital Management invested in 25,933 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Gradient Investments Lc reported 72,836 shares. 2,007 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Peavine Capital Lc owns 2,600 shares. 13,416 are owned by Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Inc. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 201,828 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Grace & White stated it has 54,990 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Management reported 54,913 shares stake. Financial Counselors Inc holds 57,127 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust reported 5,300 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by:

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares to 20,001 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.