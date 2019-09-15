United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Position by $837,596; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 16,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Savant Capital Lc holds 0.05% or 3,254 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc reported 792 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 4,767 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 83 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 122,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,131 were reported by Patten And Patten Tn. Rmb Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,031 shares. Washington Tru Com has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advisors owns 69,700 shares. First Bancorporation reported 10,500 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,677 are held by Ledyard Bank.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 177,847 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.21% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,000 shares. 4,500 are owned by Madison Inc. Next Fincl Group Inc invested in 7,129 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 1.49 million shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 102,822 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tdam Usa owns 14,722 shares. Hightower Llc invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 378,848 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.04% or 66,750 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.51% or 456,962 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,350 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).