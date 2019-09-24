United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Holding by $837,596 as Stock Value Rose; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 74.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.07M, down from 75.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 496,419 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.90 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.