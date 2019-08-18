United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Mason Street Advisors Trimmed Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 44,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,676 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 625,054 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus Inv Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,500 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 41,574 were accumulated by Jolley Asset Management Lc. 778,123 were accumulated by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 2,036 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Company has 49,806 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Zwj Counsel accumulated 5,801 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 1,550 shares. Texas-based Moody State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keystone Planning has invested 2.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,955 shares. Tctc Llc reported 49,844 shares. Regions invested in 0.62% or 483,408 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 141,547 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS’s Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 396,200 were reported by Fil Ltd. Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,206 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 940,477 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 3,103 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 11,648 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 25,475 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 434,979 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). American Natl Tx stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 251,540 shares. 23,614 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. 543,649 are owned by Aqr Cap Llc. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,878 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $129.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These 20 S&P 500 companies have posted the biggest sales surprises this earnings season – MarketWatch” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.