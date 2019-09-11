United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $1.35 Million; Diamond Offshre Drilling (DO) Shares Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Increased Position

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.31. About 1.51 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshre Drilling Inc (DO) by 338.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 367,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 475,450 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 108,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshre Drilling Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 2.51M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 21,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas reported 34.4% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 15,000 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co reported 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability holds 30,789 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 142,694 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 10,306 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 79,117 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 473,949 shares to 400,593 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sohu.Com Inc by 23,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,521 shares, and cut its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corporation reported 277,460 shares. Girard Ptnrs reported 30,532 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 33,670 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Savant Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 3,561 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fincl Architects reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Excalibur Corporation reported 15,082 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Da Davidson & invested in 116,460 shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited Com holds 0.83% or 223,193 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 88,777 shares. 560,876 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Com. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 16,337 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.92 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.