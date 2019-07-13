United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Ballentine Partners Cut Stake; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Declined, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Holding by $358,720

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Bulls Continue to Blitz Embattled Biogen Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2019: BIIB, OGEN, NVCN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NITE, BIIB: Nightstar Therapeutics Stock Soars on Biogen Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS (UPS) Down 8.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731.