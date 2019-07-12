United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Reaches $105.25 After 3.00% Up Move; White Elm Capital Lowered Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 16,100 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock rose 12.85%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 128,785 shares with $12.51 million value, down from 144,885 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 65,614 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.86% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 953,301 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growthThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $90.50B company. It was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $108.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UPS worth $2.72B more.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.63 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is 14.25% above currents $105.25 stock price. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.50 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.80M for 93.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity. Shares for $1.76 million were sold by Ryu Marcus on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Natixis Assurances Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Support Strategic Development – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.