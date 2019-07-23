United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Analysts See $1.93 EPS; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report $1.93 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.52% from last quarter’s $1.94 EPS. UPS’s profit would be $1.66B giving it 13.47 P/E if the $1.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, United Parcel Service, Inc.’s analysts see 38.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 2.14M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 126 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 117 sold and reduced equity positions in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 68.21 million shares, down from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Commerce Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 93 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 307,980 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Commerce Bank holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for 7.24 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 112,596 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.77% invested in the company for 317,883 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 371,886 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FIBK vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.53 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 19.85 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”.