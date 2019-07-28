United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Decreased Position by $661,893 as Market Valuation Declined; New Vernon Investment Management Upped Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (NYSE:RIO) by 114,435 shares to 132,035 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,434 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Park Corp Oh reported 46,858 shares stake. New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everence Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,088 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 4,835 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 229 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life Insur Com holds 0.3% or 20,004 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aull And Monroe Inv holds 1.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 17,826 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 15,725 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company accumulated 58,027 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Evergreen Llc holds 59,897 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

