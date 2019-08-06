United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Argi Investment Services Increases Stake in Ppg Industries Com (PPG)

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 6,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 526,767 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 424,632 shares to 706,488 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 18,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,530 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys Hi Yld Bd Etf (JNK).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 334,696 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc reported 2,747 shares. Old National Bankshares In holds 0.03% or 4,937 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.12% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 8,740 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Korea Corp reported 147,086 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 4,815 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 81,677 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 45,664 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company accumulated 22,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 26,322 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 56,612 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.33% or 4,220 shares in its portfolio. 90 were reported by Qci Asset Management New York. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd owns 10,444 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Company reported 3,561 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 142,144 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 8.63 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0.23% or 461,005 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 83 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 60,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sky Gp Llc stated it has 40,384 shares. Edmp Inc holds 14,543 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 14,797 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.67% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,050 shares. Dillon And Associates invested 1.73% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chem National Bank holds 0.16% or 13,049 shares. Cls Invs Limited reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..