United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Market Valuation Rose While Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Increased Position; First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Honeywell International (HON)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 30,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 2.84M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.51. About 3.72 million shares traded or 44.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery from Hurricane Dorian – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon Delivers Blockbuster Quarter, Ups Forecast As Hot Streak Continues – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $301.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 27,002 shares to 134,487 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,956 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 599,009 shares. 18,559 are held by Miller Lp. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp reported 1.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edmp has 1.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,609 shares. 2,500 are held by Harvey Mngmt Incorporated. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 664,139 shares. 28,160 are owned by Stevens L P. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 9,332 shares. Da Davidson Communication has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alta Mngmt accumulated 19,426 shares. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,974 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, State Street has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fjarde Ap has 246,086 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Corp has 189,429 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,192 shares to 33,297 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,753 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hills Bankshares And holds 3,608 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 5.50M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 2,407 were reported by Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,687 shares. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 6,049 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,400 are held by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. 11,812 were accumulated by Schulhoff And Incorporated. White Pine Limited Liability Com reported 0.87% stake. 2,700 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Lp. Moors Cabot holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 24,643 shares. Hodges reported 3,045 shares stake. Estabrook Cap invested in 0% or 109,825 shares.