United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake; Deere & Co. (DE) Shares Rose While Marshfield Associates Decreased Stake by $1.77 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 30,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 2.20M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 672,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.47M, down from 683,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $164.59. About 1.07 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $301.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15,227 shares to 108,127 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hyco by 30,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,095 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.05 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.