United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Value Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Stake; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 109,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 105,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 98,193 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, down from 104,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 185,299 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highlander Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 3,125 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 9,834 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru has 18.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.83M shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14.65M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 465,299 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.24% or 76,008 shares. 6,500 are owned by Nexus Inv Management. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 320,000 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc has invested 4.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca holds 2.13% or 20,465 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh reported 0.29% stake. Chevy Chase holds 0.26% or 588,264 shares in its portfolio.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares to 407,062 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 364,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

