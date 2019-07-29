United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake Maintained by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; As Immunogen (IMGN) Stock Price Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.63 Million Its Stake

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 813,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.40M market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 2.15M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – ON TRACK FOR TOP-LINE RESULTS IN FORWARD l PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen 1Q Loss $38.6M; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 16/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD II Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin; 24/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN: DOSE FINDING DATA SHOW ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF EFFICACY; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/04/2018 – Immunogen: FORWARD I Trial Has Completed Full Enrolloment; 10/04/2018 – ImmunoGen at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, up from 139,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eventbrite Inc by 17,939 shares to 136,151 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 746,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Analysts await ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by ImmunoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,595 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.