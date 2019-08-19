United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake Has Upped by Vision Capital Management Inc; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Valuation Declined While Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.94 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 38,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 163,124 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 201,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 4,810 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.9. About 127,951 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Electric Acquires Assets of Midtronics Stationary Power Division – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Horizon Bank adds Information Technology Expert to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). D E Shaw And Company holds 0% or 43,555 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.02% or 35,698 shares. First Fin Corporation In owns 215 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,769 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Glenmede Na holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). 60,302 were reported by Natixis Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 28,854 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 120 shares. 30,024 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Dubuque Natl Bank reported 289 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,514 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.83M for 16.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 53,089 shares to 219,499 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 42,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).