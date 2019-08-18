United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shares Rose While Greatmark Investment Partners Increased Its Stake; Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Value Rose While Cheviot Value Management Lowered Holding by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 74,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 208,741 shares. King Wealth has 4,216 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,296 shares. Colony Group Ltd invested in 6,251 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc stated it has 0.8% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vista Partners accumulated 2,058 shares. Pettee Inc has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc reported 341,878 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,908 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,293 shares. Investment House Ltd accumulated 19,500 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 5.90M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 2.62% stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 478,287 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cambridge Research Advsrs invested in 49,933 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Swiss Financial Bank owns 4.11 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 8 are held by Fil. 79,539 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Asset owns 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 34,148 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.03% or 22,192 shares. Asa Gold And Precious Metals Limited holds 12.63% or 570,368 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.