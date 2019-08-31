United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $620,490; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Declined While Bank Of Hawaii Has Lowered Position

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 9,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 10,540 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 20,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 525,767 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 20,088 shares. 2,850 were reported by Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co. Shamrock Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ar Asset Management accumulated 5,100 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt reported 1.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tompkins Fincl holds 25,429 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cambridge Co holds 2,508 shares. 2,579 are held by First Personal Serv. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,865 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 71,050 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 12,697 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brookmont Capital Mngmt stated it has 35,139 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. The New York-based Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 40,720 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel reported 0.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 34,600 shares in its portfolio. 331,612 were reported by Td Asset. Leuthold Gru invested 0.84% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 2.10 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. 40,467 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Jefferies Gp Ltd stated it has 46,124 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Sun Life Fin holds 203 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 366,200 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 22,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2.22M shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 13,393 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Com Inc owns 5,770 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VXUS) by 11,567 shares to 205,860 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.15 million for 13.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.