United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Dt Investment Partners Has Increased Holding; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Has Boosted Stake

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 33,838 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 30,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company's stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 964,413 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,308 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,308 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.