United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Valuation Declined While New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,849 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 2.25M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 589,397 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares to 126,896 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.70 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.