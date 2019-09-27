United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Rose While Iberiabank Has Increased Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has Lowered by $28.96 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 78.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 658,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 183,312 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, down from 841,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 660,868 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 29,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 77,369 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, up from 47,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98M for 7.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

