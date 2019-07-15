United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Declined While Vision Capital Management Raised Holding; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lifted Stake by $2.32 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.38% stake. Fcg Limited Company has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bonness Enterp Incorporated stated it has 15,050 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Accredited Investors reported 44,426 shares. Moreover, Profit Inv Management has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 341,490 shares. Burney invested in 0.01% or 2,035 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oakworth invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Poplar Forest Cap Lc reported 142,144 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Cypress Capital has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,561 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,304 shares. Paloma Prtn has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,745 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).