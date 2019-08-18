United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Value Rose While California State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Holding by $611,943; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined While Security National Trust Co Cut Its Stake by $319,022

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 2.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,483 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,318 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,718 shares in its portfolio. 180 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Limited Co. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kistler holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,139 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 45,811 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Bankshares N A has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 2,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 52,592 were reported by Associated Banc. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,970 shares. Michigan-based Dillon Associates Inc has invested 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16,083 shares to 796,568 shares, valued at $64.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 90,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Mid America Apartment Comm (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares to 5,539 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 22,829 are owned by Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.14% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 101,267 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 23,168 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 772 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 9,267 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 154,776 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.23% or 3.15 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability invested in 0% or 411 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 82,538 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 4.82 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mgmt holds 0.15% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 1.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,866 shares.