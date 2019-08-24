United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding Held by Vision Capital Management Inc; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Permanens Cap LP reported 0% stake. 60,205 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company. Bokf Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). S&Co Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,530 shares. 258,686 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Heritage Invsts Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 99,168 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,318 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 16,892 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 8,387 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 46,858 were reported by Park Corporation Oh. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 26,971 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd holds 0.65% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 96,530 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 1.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

