United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding Held by Vision Capital Management Inc; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake in Waters (WAT) by $2.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 242,280 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 1.81M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life owns 18,185 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 8,947 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 71,050 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Architects Incorporated holds 164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). British Columbia Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 201,828 shares. holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17.72M shares. Perkins Coie reported 0.98% stake. Capstone Inv Advsr Llc invested in 5,426 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Registered Investment Advisor owns 7,942 shares. 549,565 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Eagle Ridge Mngmt accumulated 1.16% or 70,628 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company owns 3,022 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 13,288 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,605 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 10,000 shares. 1,057 were accumulated by Ent Finance Corporation. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Company owns 250,058 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 940 shares stake. Bailard Inc accumulated 0.05% or 3,178 shares. 140,016 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 22,625 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 18,357 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 30 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million. On Wednesday, January 30 SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,000 shares. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of stock or 1,312 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.