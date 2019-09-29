United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding Held by Dt Investment Partners Llc; Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Position by $6.02 Million; Shares Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.21M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 33,838 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 30,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 62,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

