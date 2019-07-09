United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Schweitzer (SWM) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Holding by $850,060 as Stock Value Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.66M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 116,419 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horan Capital Advsr has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 625,471 shares. Edmp Incorporated owns 1.59% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,543 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 2,689 shares. Ghp Advsr holds 0.12% or 8,216 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 109,641 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,850 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny owns 46,855 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 125,007 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 691,762 shares. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 50,271 shares. 674,702 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 29,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 449,809 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 1,869 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 24,027 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 20,800 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co stated it has 113,852 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 152,749 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 11,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 91,378 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 60,062 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 771,705 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 85,347 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 2,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,027 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt holds 31,083 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).