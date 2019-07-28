United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder Vision Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $620,490 as Share Value Declined; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Stake by $1.74 Million as Stock Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 28,859 shares. Cap World Investors has 0.28% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Redmile Group Limited Liability owns 165,300 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 59,521 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mutual Of America Cap Management holds 26,199 shares. The New York-based Orbimed Advsrs has invested 0.32% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 97,940 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 240,378 were reported by Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership. Cap Ca owns 3,758 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Edgemoor, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Daiwa has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 36,266 shares to 86,304 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp reported 556,629 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.64 million shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Northstar Group Inc has 0.43% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc reported 1,869 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc holds 5,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 0.05% or 131,138 shares. 444,915 were accumulated by Comerica Retail Bank. Lincoln owns 9,016 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 14,088 shares stake. Jensen Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.64 million shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. James reported 81 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 19,580 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 81,287 shares or 2.86% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.