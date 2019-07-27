United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $1.68 Million; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Position in Chevron (CVX) by $436,650

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,077 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 24,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Co holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,865 shares. 81,136 are owned by South State Corporation. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Company reported 24,197 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 25,461 shares. Grimes And invested in 0.28% or 28,654 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 45,266 shares stake. Grassi Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.39% or 76,327 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 49,397 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 14,099 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 31,136 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Stockton accumulated 1.65% or 26,008 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 46,164 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). City Hldg holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru holds 9,077 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 2.97% or 448,973 shares. 270,154 are held by Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Independent Invsts invested in 1.23% or 28,211 shares. Excalibur owns 1.59% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,082 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 74,467 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested in 40,878 shares. Northern Corp invested in 8.89 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. 4.20M are held by Rech. Veritas Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Tctc Limited stated it has 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Guardian stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.71% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 643,627 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Company accumulated 25,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.