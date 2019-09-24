United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; Sterling Capital Management Cut Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake as Shares Rose

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 33,838 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 30,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 785,406 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 10,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 838,949 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.36 million, down from 849,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 231,841 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,204 shares to 33,145 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.