United Parcel Service B (UPS) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $1.15 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 59,698 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 49,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web; 16/04/2018 – Bumble will allow users to log in without Facebook. Via @verge:; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,246 shares to 25,944 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,926 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ms Muni Incm Opptys Tr (OIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.