United Natural Foods (UNFI) Market Valuation Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Its Holding; Walleye Trading Lifted Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (EDU) by $18.44 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (EDU) by 291.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 204,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 275,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80 million, up from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 464,166 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) by 59.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 147,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 398,635 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 250,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in United Natural Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.92M market cap company. The stock increased 9.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 549,047 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Natural Foods CFO steps down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Natural Foods: Extreme Scenario Has Come Through – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Shoppers may be shedding its 18 Baltimore area stores – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 67,982 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 32,116 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 105,643 shares. 916 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 78,587 shares stake. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com reported 77 shares. Symons Management invested 0.07% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 30,969 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 5.04 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 32,438 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 296,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.1% or 77,064 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 17,611 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,831 shares to 10.99M shares, valued at $590.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stone Ridge Tr Ii Rns Rsk Pr Int by 1.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23M shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TAL Education Group Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TAL Education Group Stock Lost 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:RCII) by 157,400 shares to 30,900 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.