United Natural Foods (UNFI) Downgraded from “Market Perform” Rating By BMO Capital; Avenir Cut By $5.55 Million Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding

Avenir Corp decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 10.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Avenir Corp holds 470,129 shares with $49.38M value, down from 523,008 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $23.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 4.27M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

In a a research note sent to clients and investors on Friday morning, BMO Capital decreased shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to a “Underperform” rating from “Market Perform”. BMO Capital currently has a $5.0000 target price on the stock. The firm target price indicates a potential downside of -46.47% from United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)‘s last stock close.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Shares for $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 27.14 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 20,758 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Palladium Prtn Ltd reported 70,622 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bryn Mawr Trust Communication owns 5,840 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 10,404 shares. Hl Limited Liability Corp owns 5,608 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 344,935 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 1,931 shares stake. River Road Asset Management Lc has 7,311 shares. 2.16M are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,000 shares.

The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold United Natural Foods, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 12,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 18,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Adirondack And Mgmt accumulated 45,900 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Ltd accumulated 180,785 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 149 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 14,057 shares. Lsv Asset owns 57,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 61,606 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 80 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 13,991 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested in 177,585 shares.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $492.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37 million for 3.38 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United Natural Foods has $30 highest and $8 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 76.66% above currents $9.34 stock price. United Natural Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNFI in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, March 7.