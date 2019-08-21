United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Reaches $8.11 After 4.00% Up Move; Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Sentiment Is 1.28

The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 264,228 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16BThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $427.70 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $8.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UNFI worth $17.11 million more.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 23 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 18 sold and decreased their stakes in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guaranty Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for 154,623 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 198,275 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,017 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 26,455 shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp

Analysts await Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GNTY’s profit will be $6.59M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $348.08 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.39M for 2.94 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $427.70 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.