United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Food Wholesale company, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Natural Foods Inc. has 94.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand United Natural Foods Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have United Natural Foods Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods Inc. 0.00% -16.20% -4.10% Industry Average 1.29% 20.22% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares United Natural Foods Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 226.47M 17.61B 26.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 2.00 2.11

United Natural Foods Inc. presently has an average price target of $11, suggesting a potential downside of -9.47%. As a group, Food Wholesale companies have a potential upside of -26.62%. With higher possible upside potential for United Natural Foods Inc.’s peers, analysts think United Natural Foods Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Natural Foods Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Natural Foods Inc. 4.56% 7.41% -19.25% -26.31% -69.18% -6.89% Industry Average 4.84% 4.59% 5.16% 15.90% 21.18% 26.70%

For the past year United Natural Foods Inc. had bearish trend while United Natural Foods Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

United Natural Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Natural Foods Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.95 and has 0.99 Quick Ratio. United Natural Foods Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Natural Foods Inc.

Risk and Volatility

United Natural Foods Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.08. Competitively, United Natural Foods Inc.’s competitors are 14.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Natural Foods Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors United Natural Foods Inc.