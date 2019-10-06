United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is a company in the Food Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Natural Foods Inc. has 94.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand United Natural Foods Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have United Natural Foods Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods Inc. 466,204,162.54% -16.20% -4.10% Industry Average 1.29% 20.22% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares United Natural Foods Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods Inc. 47.04M 10 0.00 Industry Average 226.47M 17.61B 26.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.67 2.42

United Natural Foods Inc. presently has an average price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. As a group, Food Wholesale companies have a potential upside of -25.38%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that United Natural Foods Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Natural Foods Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Natural Foods Inc. 4.56% 7.41% -19.25% -26.31% -69.18% -6.89% Industry Average 4.84% 4.59% 5.16% 15.90% 21.18% 26.70%

For the past year United Natural Foods Inc. has -6.89% weaker performance while United Natural Foods Inc.’s rivals have 26.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

United Natural Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Natural Foods Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.95 and has 0.99 Quick Ratio. United Natural Foods Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Natural Foods Inc.

Risk & Volatility

United Natural Foods Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.08. In other hand, United Natural Foods Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 14.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Natural Foods Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.