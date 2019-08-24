United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sellers Increased By 2.32% Their Shorts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. ABT’s SI was 14.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 13.83 million shares previously. With 5.31 million avg volume, 3 days are for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s short sellers to cover ABT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $0.69 EPS on September, 19.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.21% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. UNFI’s profit would be $36.37 million giving it 2.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, United Natural Foods, Inc.’s analysts see 13.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $144.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 50.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 10.06% above currents $81.93 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $408.46 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

