United Nat Foods (UNFI) Valuation Declined While Trillium Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised Its Toro Co (TTC) Position by $1.65 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,628 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, up from 289,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 336,918 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 24.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 86,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 154,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.86M market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 363,050 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,217 shares to 389,724 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 135,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37M for 3.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Feed Your Purse With United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Natural Foods – SuperValu Creating Super Value? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock – Zacks.com” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Reports Election of James Muehlbauer to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer reported 38,777 shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Walleye Trading Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,733 shares. Prudential Finance reported 836,544 shares stake. 1,866 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc. 18,288 are held by Hsbc Holdings Pcl. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,700 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 18,226 shares. Symons Capital Mngmt invested 0.07% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 11,751 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 2,384 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,700 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 50,642 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Limited holds 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 13,991 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,658 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 289,774 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Inc reported 45,378 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Mi has invested 0.48% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 171,511 shares. Burney holds 90,749 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,255 shares. Rk Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc reported 7,168 shares. 44,647 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 313,892 shares. 107,593 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).