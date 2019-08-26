United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake Maintained by Valueworks Llc; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Increased Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Value Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $223.76. About 835,334 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 584,403 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,991 shares. Towle & has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.05% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,391 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 250 were reported by Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Com. Riverhead Lc accumulated 9,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Council holds 0.05% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 162,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.15% or 189,106 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 13,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 34,863 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7.51 million shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 37,658 shares.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Natural Foods, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Natural Foods closes on Supervalu deal – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Supervalu Of United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diroximel Fumarate Demonstrated Significantly Improved Gastrointestinal Tolerability Profile Compared to Dimethyl Fumarate in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SMA STAT test now available at no charge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,014 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 33,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 403,450 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 5.21 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 3,885 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. 8 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management New York. Ativo Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.6% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Appleton Partners Ma owns 948 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 91,875 shares. Moreover, Private Na has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Bailard has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,419 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan Com holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 812 shares.