United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake Maintained by Valueworks Llc; As Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Umb Bank N A Lowered Holding by $301,799

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 602,970 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg Corp (DUK) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,139 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 283,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Duke Energy Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 34,863 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). South Dakota Invest Council holds 162,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 825,947 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 18,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com accumulated 0% or 801 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 144 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 122,264 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,288 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 32,900 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,310 shares to 230,680 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

