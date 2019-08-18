United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake Has Upped by Towle & Co; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $20.63 Million as Shares Declined

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.70M market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 867,254 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.95 million shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,869 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s the game plan for U.S. stock investors if China retaliates against Trump – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Natural Foods Delivers Core Growth in the Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Natural Foods sues Goldman Sachs over $2.9B Supervalu deal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on February 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Natural Foods Inc. Stock Tumbled Today – The Motley Fool” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst: Check Out of These 3 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). South Dakota Inv Council has 162,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 315,231 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com reported 180,785 shares stake. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 38,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 57,900 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 49,733 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 43,890 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 50,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 32,438 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,198 shares.