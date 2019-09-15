United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shares Declined While Lumina Fund Management Boosted Position by $339,200; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 779,693 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc. (LOW) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 32,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 20,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 13,702 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 916 shares. Numerixs Techs accumulated 5,500 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability has 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com holds 618,645 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 52,050 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). The Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Legal & General Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 39,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 41,160 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 90,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Shoppers employees demand answers – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “D.C. region braces for closure of Shoppers stores – Washington Business Journal” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did United Natural Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Supervalu Of United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 0.01% or 2,136 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Citizens Bankshares And Communication holds 0.32% or 26,435 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 8,890 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 211,578 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 72,035 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 82,730 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Company has invested 1.73% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Co reported 754 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Comm owns 23,095 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 5,941 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 239,740 shares. Provise Grp Ltd holds 56,632 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10,320 shares to 178,005 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,975 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.