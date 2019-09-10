United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shareholder Towle & Co Upped Stake by $477,958; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding by $18.67 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 388,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.20 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82M shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company's stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 1.92M shares traded or 81.98% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 34,009 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Towle &, Missouri-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 154,828 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Kiltearn Prtn Llp holds 5.67 million shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,733 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 79,157 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 122,264 shares. Of Vermont invested in 2,384 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Price T Rowe Md reported 22,871 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Finemark Retail Bank And Trust owns 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 53,986 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Comm owns 23,175 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 7,354 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. First Eagle Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Drexel Morgan & owns 5,911 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 9,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc owns 12,741 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 21,457 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 42,449 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc reported 28,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 8,391 shares stake. Altfest L J & reported 5,578 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Personal Financial has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

