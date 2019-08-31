United Nat Foods (UNFI) Share Price Declined While Trillium Asset Management Lowered Stake; Frontier Capital Management Co Boosted Its Interface (TILE) Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 86,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 67,982 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 154,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 581,766 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Interface Inc. (TILE) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 887,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.79M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 244,285 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 631,918 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,935 shares, and cut its stake in Azul S.A. Sponsored Adr Pfd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,253 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl reported 152,011 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 19,988 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 188,784 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 15,015 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 250,317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 141 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 367,928 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 24,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 413,522 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,582 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 81,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Invesco Limited accumulated 1.78M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 18,391 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 208 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated reported 7,489 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Gamco Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 38,477 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 13,313 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 219,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Inc accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.